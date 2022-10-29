INDIA

Navy participates in maiden India-Mozambique-Tanzania tri-lateral exercise

Indian Navy has been represented by the guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash, a Chetak helicopter and MARCOS (Special Forces) at the first edition of India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral Exercise (IMT TRILAT), a joint maritime exercise among the Indian, Mozambique and Tanzanian navies that commenced at Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

The exercise has three broad objectives: capability development to address common threats through training and sharing of best practices, enhancing inter-operability, and strengthening maritime cooperation.

The exercise is scheduled over a three-day period from October 27-29 and includes harbour and sea phases, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement on Saturday.

As part of the harbour phase, capability building activities such as Visit, Board, Search and Seizure; small arms training; joint diving operations; damage control and fire fighting exercises; and cross deck visits are scheduled.

The sea phase includes boat operations, fleet manoeuvres, visit, board, search and seizure operations, helicopter operations, small arms firing, formation anchoring and EEZ patrols.

These exercises reflect India’s and the Indian Navy’s commitment to enhancing maritime security and cooperation with maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and promoting SAGAR, Safety and Growth for All in the Region.

