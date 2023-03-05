INDIA

Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile from warship

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Navy on Sunday successfully test-fired the BrahMos missile launched from a warship in the Arabian Sea, an official said, adding the missile managed to hit its target with precision.

The BrahMos was fired from a Kolkata class guided missile destroyer warship on Sunday evening.

The Defence Ministry said the missile is equipped with an indigenous booster designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The Navy said that the BrahMos missile strengthens India’s commitment towards ‘Atmanirbhartra’ (self-reliance).

Earlier, the Indian Air Force had also successfully tested the BrahMos missile from the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft.

The missile was test-fired in December last year.

The Air Force has said that the air-launched missile can hit targets within a range of around 400 km.

20230305-225802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2023 player auction broadcast records 25% increase in cumulative reach...

    Bommai gets into poll mode; issues work order on budget programmes

    Christie’s presents William S. “Bill” Reese’s Private Collection

    Delhi Police summons Jacqueline to join probe on Wed