ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Navya Naveli pens heartfelt note for ‘nana’ Amitabh Bachchan

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a heartfelt note for her ‘nana’, who on Tuesday turned 80.

Going down memory lane, Navya took to Instagram where she shared a throwback picture from her childhood days. The black and white picture features Big B and Navya.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Tu na thakega kabhi, tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, Agneepath, Agneepath, Agneepath. There never has, and never will be anyone like you. Happy birthday nana.”

Amitabh started his career in 1969 with ‘Saat Hindustani’. He then featured in blockbusters such as ‘Anand’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Kala Patthar’, ‘Coolie’, ‘Mard’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Don’ and ‘Sholay’ to name a few.

Now, he is gearing up for the release of ‘Uunchai’, which also stars Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher among many others.

20221011-124805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madhuri Dixit to rent apartment for a whopping Rs. 12.5 Lakhs...

    Manushi Chhillar: Wanted to create platform to brings women icons together

    Pracheen Chauhan enjoys practicing retail therapy

    ‘Beyhadh’ actress Aneri Vajani eliminated from ‘KKK12’