Nawaz, Bhumi’s ‘Afwaah’ to drop in theatres February 24

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar’s next film ‘Afwaah’, helmed by Sudhir Mishra, is set to hit the screens on February 24.

Mishra, who is known for films such as ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Dharavi’,’Chameli’ and ‘Yeh Saali Zindagi’, has previously worked with Nawaz in the satirical comedy-drama ‘Serious Men’.

Talking about the film, the director shared, “‘Afwaah’ is a thriller which speaks of a very important message in the current times. I am glad that the release date is finally out and I am really looking forward to its release.”

“The super-talented combo of Bhumi and Nawaz have given their best to this unconventional story and I am sure the audience is going to love watching them on the big screen.”

The film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

Producer Anubhav Sinha expressed, “Sudhir and I have been friends for many years and I am happy to bring this film to the audience. It is an intriguing story and the performances of powerhouse talents like Bhumi and Nawaz only add weightage and gravitas to the characters. “

Bhushan Kumar added, “The power-packed team of ‘Afwaah’ has done a brilliant job and this is something that will be worth a watch for movie lovers.”

The film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina, and TJ Bhanu.

