The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday announced that it will be holding countrywide protest rallies in major cities across the country, including Lahore, to showcase their opposition to the decision of releasing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, local media reported.

As per details, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench granted two-week interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has called upon the party leadership to mobilise its supporters for the protests, Samaa TV reported.

The rallies will be held in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Kasur, with Maryam Nawaz leading the protest in Punjab’s provincial capital.

In addition, the PML-N has also planned to hold protest rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Quetta, and Karachi.

Meetings will also be held in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi to discuss the party’s strategy and plan of action for the upcoming protests.

The decision to hold the protests comes amid rising political tensions in the country, Samaa TV reported.

Reacting to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision ordering the release of Khan, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised the judiciary for being “biased”, The News reported.

“The judiciary has become an iron shield for Imran Khan,” the prime minister said, highlighting that the “judiciary stands divided”.

The Prime Minister, while addressing a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, questioned the judiciary about the treatment given to other politicians in the country, Geo News reported.

The premier’s comments came a day after Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered the release of the PTI chairman declaring his arrest on May 9 as “illegal”.

