Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in Jan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country next month from London where he has been living in self-exile for almost four year, a party leader said.

Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq made the claim while speaking in a TV programme, Geo News reported.

Nawaz Sharif will allocate tickets to the candidates for the next general elections, Sadiq said, adding that the polls would be held in the country in 2023.

“It seems that the assemblies would be dissolved between March-June 2023,” he predicted.

The PML-N supremo left for London in November 2019 following his illness as then Prime Minister Imran Khan had permitted him to go abroad for medical treatment.

In 2018, an accountability court sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, while he was also sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a 1.3 billion PKR fine in the Avenfield properties reference.

In 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) after suspending his sentence, allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

