Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count ‘improves’

Lahore, Nov 1 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs platelets have increased from 35,000 to 51,000, showing improvement in his health condition, the media reported on Friday.

However, his blood pressure and sugar level was said to be still high, Dawn news reported.

The medical board headed by Lahore’s Services Hospital Principal Mahmood Ayaz also examined Sharif and conducted his tests.

Sharif was shifted to the hospital from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore’s custody on October 21 after his personal physician Adnan Khan raised an alarm saying the former premier’s condition was serious as his platelets had dropped to a critically low level.

Earlier, Khan had said that Sharif’s condition was “very serious” and he was fighting the battle for his health and life.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Sharif, suspending his seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on medical ground.

Earlier, Sharif secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on medical ground.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal had told Dawn news that the first and foremost effort of the doctors was to stabilise Nawaz Sharif’s condition.

“Once his condition is stabilised the matter of his going abroad will be considered and decided,” Iqbal added.

