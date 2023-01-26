ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Nawaz to make his Telugu debut in Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’

A day after announcing the title and releasing the first glimpse of Tollywood star Venkatesh’s 75th film ‘Saindhav’, the makers have said that Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come on board to play a major role in the movie.

This will be Nawazuddin’s debut movie in Telugu. His presence will be a big plus for the movie to appeal to a pan-India audience.

‘HIT’ director Sailesh Kolanu will be helming the film ‘Saindhav’, which is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. The film was launched on Thursday.

The title poster and the first glimpse made a good impression. There will be many exciting updates in the coming days. ‘Saindhav’ is being made on a massive scale with a lavish budget and it is being billed as the most expensive movie ever made for Venkatesh.

It will be released in all southern languages and Hindi.

