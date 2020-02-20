Nawaz was also ‘selected’ PM: Bilawal

Lahore, Feb 23 (IANS) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has targeted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying that like Imran Khan the PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif too had been ‘selected (by the establishment) for the post of Pakistan premier.

“Before Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif was a selected premier. Benazir Bhutto did not allow Sharif to become Ameerul Momeneen (emir of Muslims) and led a vibrant opposition with just 17 members in the National Assembly (in 1997),” Dawn quoted him telling reporters at Bilawal House in Bahria town here.

On Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother Shahbaz Sharif, the PPP leader said: “Like the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the PML-N also does not give importance to parliament. The role of opposition leader in the National Assembly is important but he (Shahbaz) is in London. We hope that he will return soon and play his role as opposition leader.”

The PPP leader said if comparison was made between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his former counterpart in Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, the former was better. “And Shah has no comparison with his counterparts in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and Balochistan,” he added.

