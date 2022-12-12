ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nawazuddin had many things in common to talk about with Rishabh Shetty

NewsWire
0
0

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosted a warm meet up with the ‘Kantara’ team and Rishab Shetty at his house. He said he had a lot of things in common to talk about with the filmmaker-actor.

Taking to social media, he shared a few pictures from his house where he was hosting the whole team of ‘Kantara’.

“It was super amazing to spend some quality time with you @rishabshettyofficial and @pramodshettyk and team #kantara at my house. Surprisingly @rishabshettyofficial and I have so many things in common that we could talk about it endlessly #cinema #art #theatre #craft #BVKaranthJi #GirishKarnaJi #kamalhaasan @ikamalhaasan Ji,” Nawazuddin wrote as the caption.

Currently, Nawazuddin is making headlines for his look in ‘Haddi’, where he will be seen playing a transgender woman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Haddi, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’.

Talking about ‘Kantara’, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali. The film was a huge commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, as well as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022.

20221212-175603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IANS Review: ‘Undekhi Season 2’: Honest performances keeps you glued to...

    Divyenndu Sharma is dying to do slapstick comedy

    Aarnav does an incredible job, says his ‘Oh My Dog!’ screen...

    ‘Gehraiyaan’ helped Siddhant Chaturvedi overcome his fears