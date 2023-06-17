ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nawazuddin on junior artiste days: ‘I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like’

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who portrays a junior artiste in the upcoming comedy drama film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ remembers his struggling times as a junior artiste, when he didn’t know what his next meal would be like.

Reminiscing about his initial tough years, the actor said: “I know how it feels to be a junior artist because I too was a struggling actor at some point in my life. I’ve been with junior artistes hence I know the struggles. I know their insecurities, their dreams, and their complexities. I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like.”

“I’ve worked in multiple films as a junior artist, I’ve done many ads as well. And if you see there’s a coca cola ad featuring Sachin Tendulkar where me and a few of my friends, including Rajpal Yadav play the role of washermen. We hid our faces when the camera comes towards us, to save face as ex-NSD students.”

Nawazuddin said that those hard times motivated him to portray the character of junior artist Shiraz Khan Afghani aka Sheru in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the movie is produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films. Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also stars Avneet Kaur in lead roles. “Tiku Weds Sheru” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video by June 23.

