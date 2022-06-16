ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nawazuddin, Sanjay Mishra-starrer ‘Holy Cow’ to release on August 22

NewsWire
0
0

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra-starrer ‘Holy Cow’ has finally got its release date. The movie will be released in theatres on August 26.

Directed by Sai Kabir, the film is a dark comedy and is based on a one night adventure of Salim Ansari trying to find his missing cow Ruksar.

The film also stars critically acclaimed actor and filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Sai Kabir has made films such as ‘Revolver Rani’, ‘The Shaukeens’ and ‘Kismat Konnection’, among many others.

Sanjay’s latest outing on the big screen was in the blockbuster film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ starring Kartik Aaryan. While, Nawazuddin was seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ playing the antagonist in the film.

‘Holy Cow’ is backed by YT Entertainment and produced by Aaliya Siddiqui and Baljinder Khanna.

20220616-095801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Success made me anxious to push my limits and not complacent...

    Music of ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa’ anthology released

    Fatima Sana Shaikh thrilled with response to ‘Modern Love’

    Govinda reveals the unknown lyricist within him