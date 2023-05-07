ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I don’t consider my dance that great

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has talked about dancing in his upcoming film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ and said that he does not consider himself that great in dancing and the steps that were given to him in the movie were very simple.

Nawazuddin will be seen attending the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with the film’s cast Neha Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Nakash Aziz and Nikhita Gandhi.

Amidst the conversation, host Kapil Sharma will ask Neha about her experience shooting for a dance sequence along with Nawazuddin in the film as he is not a good dancer.

Speaking about it, Neha is heard saying: “I had a lot of fun. In the beginning, I wasn’t even sure if he would be able to do it or not, but when he reached the set and started dancing, I think everyone was watching him because he was really going all out.”

“Shooting the scene was really fun. And, when you will see him in the songs, you can tell that he’s really enjoyed himself shooting this sequence.”

Nawazuddin is asked how did the rehearsals go for the dance sequence as he is not a trained dancer.

To which Nawazuddin said: “I don’t consider my dance that great plus for the dance sequence, the dance steps given to me wasn’t tough or difficult. With just a few rehearsals, anyone could pull it off. I had rehearsed the steps; so I was able to get it right.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

