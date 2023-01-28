ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nawazuddin Siddiqui prays to Lord Hanuman as he announces his Telugu debut

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday announced that he is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema with the film ‘Saindhav’ starring Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya.

Nawazuddin took to Twitter, where he shared a string of pictures to make the announcement of the Sailesh Kolanu directorial. In the pictures, the actor is seen posing with Venkatesh, Rana, and Chaitanya. While in the other picture, Nawazuddin is seen praying in front of Lord Hanuman’s image.

Nawazuddin captioned the post, “It’s super to collaborate with the ever so energetic @VenkyMama for his 75th film Saindhav to be directed by @KolanuSailesh. Thank You @vboyanapalli and @NiharikaEnt. Looking forward to this Telugu Debut. @RanaDaggubati @NameisNani @chay_akkineni.”

According to reports, ‘Saindhav’ is a pan-Indian action drama produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner and has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

In the Bollywood front, Nawazuddin was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ in 2022.

He will next be seen in ‘Haddi’, ‘Bole Chudiyan’, ‘Afwah’, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ and ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra’.

20230128-184203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tina Philip replaces Pooja Banerjee in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

    ‘Taaza Khabar’: Makers drop a new song on Bhuvan Bam’s birthday

    Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music for Pradeep Ranganathan’s next Tamil...

    Big B fan installs actor’s lifesize statue outside New Jersey home