Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an actor with a bag full of projects. He is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood and is on the move with many projects in the pipeline.

He recently did ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ and ‘Noorani Chehra’ with Nupur Sanon and now it seems the ‘Sacred Games’ star will be collaborating with producer Sejal Shah of ‘Serious Men’ fame for a yet-to-be titled Biopic.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Sejal Shah is putting on his director’s cap for this one. Not much is known about the project but it is reportedly a biographical drama of a customs officer. Evidently for the role, Nawazuddin will have to undergo Karate and Hurdling training. The project is said to be going on the floors from April 20, 2022. The leading lady in the movie is yet to be chosen.

A source close to the movie crew told Pinkvilla, “The shooting schedule will begin in Goa, where they will be filming for about 10 days, after which they will continue shooting in Mumbai. They will be filming at real locations, recce for which has already been done by Sejal. Casting for the leading lady is currently on. Nawaz has started prepping for his part too. The character requires him to undergo training in Karate and Hurdling, which he has already begun”.

The script for this biopic has been written by Bhavesh Mandalia who is famous for movies like ‘OMG: Oh My God’ as well as the Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Nawazuddin was last seen in ‘No Land’s Man’, which was an American-Indian-Bangladeshi drama. His next film is the soon to be released ‘Heropanti 2’ which also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Besides this, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star also has ‘Afwah’ a Sudhir Mishra film alongside Bhumi Pedhnekar. The other upcoming movies in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s kitty include ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra’, ‘Bole Chudiyan’ and ‘Sangeen’.