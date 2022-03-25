ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next movie is a biopic drama?

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
3

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an actor with a bag full of projects. He is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood and is on the move with many projects in the pipeline.

He recently did ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ and ‘Noorani Chehra’ with Nupur Sanon and now it seems the ‘Sacred Games’ star will be collaborating with producer Sejal Shah of ‘Serious Men’ fame for a yet-to-be titled Biopic.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Sejal Shah is putting on his director’s cap for this one. Not much is known about the project but it is reportedly a biographical drama of a customs officer. Evidently for the role, Nawazuddin will have to undergo Karate and Hurdling training. The project is said to be going on the floors from April 20, 2022. The leading lady in the movie is yet to be chosen.

A source close to the movie crew told Pinkvilla, “The shooting schedule will begin in Goa, where they will be filming for about 10 days, after which they will continue shooting in Mumbai. They will be filming at real locations, recce for which has already been done by Sejal. Casting for the leading lady is currently on. Nawaz has started prepping for his part too. The character requires him to undergo training in Karate and Hurdling, which he has already begun”.

The script for this biopic has been written by Bhavesh Mandalia who is famous for movies like ‘OMG: Oh My God’ as well as the Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Nawazuddin was last seen in ‘No Land’s Man’, which was an American-Indian-Bangladeshi drama. His next film is the soon to be released ‘Heropanti 2’ which also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Besides this, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star also has ‘Afwah’ a Sudhir Mishra film alongside Bhumi Pedhnekar. The other upcoming movies in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s kitty include ‘Jogira Sa Ra Ra’, ‘Bole Chudiyan’ and ‘Sangeen’.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Girl On The Train: Derailed drama (IANS Review; Rating: *...

    Akshay Oberoi: ‘High’ has given me some beautiful memories

    Shraddha Kapoor: ‘I hold it strongly against animal cruelty’

    Rajamouli reveals the reason he chose ‘RRR’ title