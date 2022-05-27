Nawazuddin Siddiqui is flying high these days. The actor was recently in Cannes as part of India’s delegation who participated in the Film festival as India was designated as the Official ‘Country of Honour’ this year.

Now, the actor is all set to start filming for his international project, ‘Laxman Lopez’, The actor took to this social media to share a picture of himself after what he claimed was a virtual reading session with his upcoming movie’s director, Robert Girault and writer Sammy Sarzoza. The picture looked like it was taken at a reading session.

Nawazuddin is all set to commence filming the project soon. Along with the picture, he captioned the post, “Just finished the virtual reading of #LaxmanLopez in this beautiful weather & now thinking about filming this during the Christmas Month in New York with my Director #RobertoGirault & Writer #SammySarzoza P.S – ठंड की सोच के अभी से कप-कपी छूट रही है । (Thinking of the cold already I am shivering)”.

Here is the post:

‘Laxman Lopez’ is a special movie for Nawazuddin as it is an international project where he will be playing the lead.

Besides this, Nawazuddin also has other interesting line up of movies like ‘Noorani Chehra’, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Adbhut’, among others.

He was recently seen essaying the role of antagonist Laila in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer, ‘Heropanti 2’.