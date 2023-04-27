ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nawazuddin tries his feet at dancing for ‘Cocktail’ from ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has two films on the horizon for the release, ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ and ‘Afwaah’, will be seen shaking his leg in the ‘Cocktail’ song from ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

While the actor will be seen performing out-and-out commercial dance for the first time, he spoke about his experience of shooting for Cocktail.

Sharing the experience of trying his hands on dancing in the song, Nawazuddin told IANS: “‘Cocktail’ was really a surprise for me. For me, acting is much easier compared to dancing. When it comes to dancing. It’s a nightmare for me. But I had a blast shooting for ‘Cocktail’.”

The actor further mentioned that it’s his first “out and out commercial song” and that he was quite nervous before the shoot of the track.

He told IANS: “I remember being so nervous on the day we were supposed to start shooting, but gradually I started enjoying it. I am really glad the song came out well and I hope audiences will love it as much as we loved working on it. Now, I am more confident in doing dance numbers.”

20230427-173805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Siddharth Anand shares his vision for Indian action entertainers

    TV show ‘Qurbaan Hua’ to go off air this week

    Bhumi Pednekar reveals her Sunday plan

    Korean series ‘The Silent Sea’ tops non-English shows on Netflix