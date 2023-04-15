ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nawazuddin: ‘While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who’s known for films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Raees’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and others, will be soon seen in the romcom film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. The actor has shared that while his fans love watching him playing dark characters, he loves keeping it light.

The film tells the story of a couple which is determined not to fall in love. The teaser of the film was unveiled recently.

Talking about the film, Nawaz said, “While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light. And I am confident that this time even they will enjoy the laughs with this oddball couple who are determined to not lose their hearts to each other come what may. It’s an original and refreshing subject, like a hawa ka jhonka.”

The film has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. It also stars Neha Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra and Mahakshay Chakraborty in hilarious supporting roles.

Neha said, “Shooting for this film was such a memorable experience. We were all sad when the film wrapped up because I was having so much fun. Now, I can’t wait for you all to see it and enjoy it. It’s good clean entertainment that you can enjoy with the whole family. Hop on board, you won’t be disappointed”.

Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer, the film has been shot in places like Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi and Mumbai. It’s set to release on May 12.

20230415-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Isha Koppikar to play cop in Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Dhahanam’

    Amartya Bobo Rahut: Tough to build fans base without backing of...

    Her Baby: How Nushrratt Bharuccha acclimatised to ‘pregnant’ body suit for...

    Is ‘Stree’ actor Flora Saini a part of Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’?