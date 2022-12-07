Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his work in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Raees’ and many more, recently put up a post on social media raising the curiosity quotient of his fans.

He took to Instagram and shared an intriguing image with the caption “A step towards my dream”. The image has a wide shot of Nawaz sitting on a bench against a magnanimous backdrop of what seems like a huge windowpane.

The image also has a faint hint of ‘An Actor’s Studio’ penned on the creative. As of now, the actor hasn’t shared further details on his social media.

