On the eve of New Year, the Congress workers put up a huge poster outside the state party headquarters in Bhopal mentioning the slogan – ‘Naya Sal, Nayi Sarkar’ (New Year, New Government) and declaring party’s state chief Kamal Nath as the ‘future Chief Minister’ of Madhya Pradesh.

The poster was put up at a bus stop at Vyapam Chowk (in front of Indira Gandhi Bhavan) by some party workers on December 31. By the next day similar posters were visible in other places in Bhopal. And, now the campaign is being taken across the state.

With addition, new posters with slogans – ‘Naya Sal, Nayi Sarkar’ and ‘Congress ka hath, Kamal Nath’ have emerged and gone viral on social media also.

Initially, it began after party’s former president Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Congress will sweep the state polls in the next elections and the BJP will be seen nowhere.

“I can guarantee this, you can write this down and show it to me at that time (after poll results),” said Gandhi on the eve of New Year during his press conference in New Delhi as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“There is no question … the BJP will not be seen anywhere there (MP). I had thought and said that we got very good response in Maharashtra, but there is total undercurrent in Madhya Pradesh, there is (Congress) storm out there,” Gandhi said.

In response, the state BJP unit took a dig at Kamal Nath by saying that the elections are almost a year away and he has declared himself as the Chief Minister. “This can happen in Congress only. One should ask Digvijaya Singh about the Congress’ Chief Minister’s face in Madhya Pradesh. His brother Laxman Singh has already questioned Congress MLAs’ performances,” said senior BJP leader and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

