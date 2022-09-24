ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Nayanthara-Beyond The Fairytale’ teaser shows glimpse of actress’ fairytale wedding

NewsWire
0
0

Streaming giant Netflix on Saturday dropped the dreamy teaser of actress Nayanthara’s wedding with director Vigensh Shivan, which will be showcased in a documentary titled ‘Nayanthara – Beyond The Fairytale’.

The teaser was unveiled at the streaming portal’s Tudum 2022 event, hosted by Zakir Khan and actor Prajakta Koli. The event announced the slate of upcoming Indian content in the event.

The over a minute teaser showcases Nayanthara, who is tagged as the “Lady Superstar” and Vigensh’s journey from dating to their marriage.

Talking about his ladylove, Shivan is heard saying: “She is a wonderful human being”.

The teaser slowly but beautifully moves towards her getting dolled up for her big day. She is seen sporting flowers on her hair and is dressed in red.

Talking about her journey, Nayanthara, who made it to the Forbes India “Celebrity 100” 2018 list in the teaser is heard saying: “When it all started, I had no idea on how it would be. I was not a filmy kid. I am just a normal girl, who wants to give her 100 per cent in whatever she does.”

The documentary is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Nayanthara and Shivan were dating since 2015. The two got married in June 2022 in Mahabalipuram.

20220924-133804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rupal Patel on how Mithila of ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ is...

    Simon Cowell hospitalised after second bike crash

    Akshay Kumar: Want to do films with simplicity, not in complications

    Kubbra Sait shares prosthetics video from sci-fi series ‘Foundation’