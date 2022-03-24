ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nayanthara Chakravarthy to play female lead in KT Kunjumon’s ‘Gentleman 2’

Well known Tamil film producer K.T. Kunjumon has announced that actress Nayantharaa Chakravarthy will play one of the two female leads in his much-awaited upcoming film ‘Gentleman 2’.

Taking to Twitter, the producer posted a picture of him welcoming the actress with a flower and said, “Happy to introduce Nayantharaa Chakravarthy as the lead actress in ‘Gentleman2’. Another lead actress will be revealed soon.”

Interestingly, Nayantharaa Chakravarthy, who has acted in over 30 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu as a child artiste, will be making her debut as a lead actress with ‘Gentleman 2’. As a child artiste, Nayantharaa Chakravarthy has acted with several top stars including Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Earlier, social media was rife with rumours that the producer had roped in popular actress Nayanthara for his film. However, the producer’s announcement made it clear that it was the debutante Nayanthara Chakravarthy who would be playing the female lead in his film.

Kunjumon, who is known for having produced a number of blockbusters in Tamil, including the Prabhu Deva-starrer ‘Kadhalan’ and the Vineeth and Abbas-starrer ‘Kadhal Desam’, is credited with having introduced Shankar as a director with ‘Gentleman’.

The producer, who had stopped producing films after 1999, announced his comeback recently, saying that he would be making the sequel to his blockbuster ‘Gentleman’.

Accordingly, the producer is now busy finalising the core team of ‘Gentleman 2’ and had announced music director MM Keeravani, who is known for having scored music for pan Indian blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’, as the first member of the team.

