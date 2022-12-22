ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nayanthara-starrer horror flick ‘Connect’ opens on the longest night

NewsWire
0
0

The Nayanthara-starrer Tamil horror film ‘Connect’ arrived in theatres on Thursday for a special reason. December 22, being Winter Solstice, also happens to be the longest night of the year. The Ashwin Saravanan directorial, unsurprisingly, has the majority of the night shows packed to the last row.

When asked Nayanthara about the film releasing on the longest night of the year, she said: “It’s a coincidence to be honest. But, to now think of this, it all makes sense to release a film that’s relevant to night and horror stories!!! All night shows have been sold out now and for the weekend. Happy to see that on this special day.”

The film’s Hindi version will be released in theatres on December 30. The film, which features Nayanthara as the lead, also stars Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj in crucial roles.

Produced by Nayanthara’s husband, Vignesh Shivan, under the Rowdy Pictures banner, ‘Connect’ has been directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who has also written the film with Kaavya Ramkumar.

20221222-201204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hubby Ajay pens special note for Kajol on completing 30 years...

    Zakir Khan to embark on North America tour for his comedy...

    Chiranjeevi set to release update on ‘Bholaa Shankar’

    Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Rego B releases second single ‘Kal Chutti Hai’