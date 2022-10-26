HEALTHINDIA

Nayanthara-Vignesh surrogacy issue: Notice sent to TN hospital

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has issued a notice to a private hospital for not retaining the medical documents of southern actress Nayanthara, her husband — director Vignesh Sivan, and the ‘surrogate mother’.

The Health Department in the notice sent to the hospital questioned: “Why the ART centre of the hospital should not be shut down for not retaining the documents in the surrogate mother case?”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan had announced on October 9 that they have become parents to twins.

The celebrated couple has been under the radar of the Tamil Nadu government after speculations came up that they had violated surrogacy laws prevalent in the country.

The health department had also constituted a four-member panel to investigate the process of their surrogacy.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian had informed the media that the hospital administration will face legal action.

However, Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan can heave a sigh of relief as the committee constituted by the state health department found that it was the hospital that had violated the law and that the ART department of the hospital had erred by not properly maintaining the documents regarding the surrogacy procedures of the couple.

