‘Nazar Lag Jayegi’ from Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bholaa’ will make you want to fall in love

The new song from Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bholaa’ titled ‘Nazar Lag Jayegi’ will make one believe in love.

Speaking about the song that shows Amala and Ajay’s characters falling in love, Ajay adds, “The song showcases the emotional aspect of the film. I’m happy that Irshadji, Javed Ali and Ravi Basrur have brought it together so beautifully.”

Featuring Amala Paul and Ajay, the song is bound to pique the interest of viewers as it features the very-attractive Amala Paul, who is making her Hindi debut opposite Ajay. The actress with big eyes and a bewitching smile is playing Ajay’s love interest.

The song has been sung by Javed Ali, penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by Ravi Basrur.

Shot aesthetically in the holy city of Varanasi with the Ganges playing a prominent role, the song has a poignant quality. The actor hopes the listeners, viewers and his fans will carry it forward and make it a super-hit.

‘Bholaa’ is set to arrive in theatres on March 30.

20230221-162802

