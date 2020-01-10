NBA Academy India go down fighting

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) NBA Academy India suffered another defeat as they lost to BC Kolin 59-64 in the ongoing Stage II of the European Youth Basketball League in Szolnok, Hungary, on Saturday.

Harsh Dagar dished out yet another impressive performance as he scored 13 points while his compatriot Harshswardhan Tomar scored 9 points.

Although NBA Academy India gained a comfortable lead in the second and third quarter, BC Kolin made a splendid comeback in the final quarter to tilt the match in their favour.

NBA Academy India will now take on Szolnoki Sportcentrum on Sunday.

–IANS

