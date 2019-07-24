NBA announces roster of 32 youth teams for Junior Global Championship

New York, July 25 (IANS) The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday announced the roster of 32 youth teams that will participate in the second Jr. NBA Global Championship, a youth basketball tournament for the top 13 and 14-year-old boys and girls’ teams from around the world, as well as the line-up of talent who will support the event onsite.

The competition will take place from August 6 to August 11 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida and will air on the FOX Sports family of networks.

Three-time NBA Champion and Jr. NBA Global Championship Ambassador Dwyane Wade, Utah Jazz guard and 2019 NBA Sportsmanship and Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award recipient Mike Conley, 2018 WNBA MVP and WNBA Champion Breanna Stewart, New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development and former WNBA All-Star Swin Cash and Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Rick Carlisle will attend the event to watch the competition, interact with the youth teams and participate in leadership development programs.

FOX Sports will air 16 games throughout the week, totaling 24 hours of programming across FOX, FS1 and FS2, including the girls and boys Global Championship games on Aug. 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, respectively. All games will be telecast live and simulcast on FOXSports.com as well as the FOX Sports app.

Eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter, YES Network’s lead Brooklyn Nets game analyst Sarah Kustok and college basketball analyst Donny Marshall will provide commentary for FOX for the second consecutive year. Play-by-play announcer Mark Followill returns courtside along with the addition of versatile broadcaster Brian Custer, while Noah Eagle will serve as a reporter and Charissa Thompson will once again anchor a pregame show live from Orlando, Fla.

Supported by long-time league partners FIBA and USA Basketball, the event will bring together the top 32 boys and girls teams (16 U.S. and 16 international) that advanced from regional competitions earlier this year that collectively reached more than 15,000 youth from 75 countries.

The 16 international teams (eight boys and eight girls teams) represent Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe & Middle East, India, Latin America and Mexico.

