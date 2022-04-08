INDIASPORTS

NBA athlete gets Geneva award for raising China’s human rights abuse

NewsWire
0
2

A Turkish-American professional basketball player and an outspoken human rights activist, Enes Kanter Freedom, received the 2022 Geneva summit Courage Award in recognition of his “heroic efforts to sound the alarm on China’s brutal human rights abuses”.

Tibet was the first topic Kanter spoke on following a decade of raising his voice against the dictatorial situation in his home country Turkey, a report by Office of Tibet in Geneva said.

Shortly after adding his voice in support of Tibet, the Chinese authorities stopped broadcasting Boston Celtics’ games in Chinese, which “clearly” exposed “how much they (Chinese authorities) are scared”, said Kanter at the summit.

Representative Chhimey Rigzen of the Tibet Bureau presented a Tibetan traditional white scarf and thanked Kanter for his support for Tibet and other people who are forcibly silenced by the totalitarian regime, following the award ceremony.

A cross-regional coalition of 25 human rights organisations in February announced that its prestigious international human rights award will go this year to Kanter, an NBA athlete and activist currently risking his career to speak out against China’s persecution of the ethnic Uyghurs, said United Nations Watch, a non-governmental organisation based in Geneva.

Responding to media quires on his message to the Chinese government upon receiving the award, Kanter said, “What is happening in Tibet is cultural genocide, China needs to know Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people.

“The world will be free from war if all the leaders listen to the ‘beautiful message’ of His Holiness the Dalai Lama,” he said.

“The Dalai Lama inspired me to stand up for right, truth, freedom and human rights,” he added.

Raised in Turkey, Kanter has been targetted for daring to call out human rights violations by Turkish President Erdogan.

Turkey cancelled his passport, and imprisoned his father. On a 2017 visit to Indonesia, he barely escaped police officers that the Turkish government had sent after him.

When the basketball star condemned Chinese President Xi Jinping as a “brutal dictator”, his games were stopped from being telecast in China, with whom the NBA enjoys a lucrative partnership.

20220408-111202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sonia Gandhi to chair meeting of oppn parties

    Take one step more: SC asks Centre to allow girls to...

    AIIMS Divyang Federation demands vax, compensation

    Kerala records 32,801 new Covid cases, TPR nears 20%