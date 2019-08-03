NBA names partners for Jr. NBA Global Championship

New York, Aug 5 (IANS) The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday announced that AT&T, Beats by Dr. Dre, EA, Fanatics, Gatorade, HomeCourt, Kaiser Permanente, Nike and Spalding are among the partners to provide enhanced resources, development opportunities and special experiences for young athletes at the second Jr. NBA Global Championship, a youth basketball tournament for the top 13 and 14-year-old boys and girls’ teams from around the world.

During the weeklong event, which will take place from Tuesday to Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, and air on the FOX Sports family of networks, each partner will provide valuable elements to support the on-court competition or life skills programming centred on the Jr. NBA’s core values of teamwork, respect, determination and community, a statement said.

As many as 20 players from India have been selected to compete in the meet.

For the very first time, Sony Pictures Sports Network will broadcast select Jr. NBA Global Championship games in India, totalling over 12 hours of telecast.

The Junior NBA Global Championship will feature boys and girls divisions, separated into the US and international brackets. The winners of the US and international brackets will play in the global championship on August 11.

