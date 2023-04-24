NBCUniversal’s CEO Jeff Shell has been ousted after “inappropriate relationship”, American multinational conglomerate Comcast announced.

A long-time veteran of the company, Shell admitted that he “had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret”.

Shell will depart effective immediately following the company’s investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

He had been CEO since January 2020 and oversaw the launch of NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them for the last 19 years has been a privilege,” Shell said in a statement late on Sunday.

Comcast Corporation has brands including America’s biggest television networks NBC, business news channel CNBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky, and major Hollywood Studio Universal Pictures.

NBCUniversal’s senior executives will report directly to Comcast president, Mike Cavanagh.

“Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here,” said Cavanagh and Comcast chief executive, Brian Roberts.

Comcast’s operations also include Europe’s largest pay-TV broadcaster Sky Group.

