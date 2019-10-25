NBRI to launch plant-based oral care products

Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS) The National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) has developed three indigenously made plant-based oral care and grooming products to be launched soon in the market.

The product range includes a herbal toothpaste Zanthodent, toothache gel Dentogel and herbal odour cleaner.

“Unlike the chemical-based toothpaste available in the market, Zanthodent is totally plant-based and is a boon in preventing cavity formation. This is scientifically validated toothpaste which NBRI has developed. It removes yellowing and staining of teethe and also provides mouth freshening effect,” said S. K. Barik, Director, NBRI.

“The gel is developed using plant based product and provides instant relief from the chronic tooth pain. It is packed with powerful analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties,” added Barik.

He said talks for technology transfer were being held with companies from Delhi and Madhya Pradesh after which the products would be available in the market.

“Research on this product (herbal toothpaste) had begun in 2017 and it has taken us two years to prepare the final product,” he noted.–IANS

