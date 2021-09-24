The special MP/MLA court in Agra has issued a non-bailable warrant against former union minister and Etawah MP Ram Shankar Katheria for failing to appear before the court in connection with an 11-year-old case registered against him and his party colleagues by Agra Cantonment GRP in 2009.

Special judge Neeraj Gautam fixed the next date for final arguments on September 27.

Additional district government counsel, Shashi Sharma, said that the BJP MP was booked on September 26, 2009 by Agra Cantt GRP for staging a protest in support of lawyers demanding a bench of the Allahabad High Court in Agra.

He along with other party workers, including former MP Babulal Chaudhary, had allegedly halted the train operations while staging the protest on a railway track.

The GRP had registered a case under various sections of the Indian Railway Act on a complaint filed by the then station manager of Raja Mandi station, Indravir Singh.

Sharma said that Katheria’s statement was recorded in the court on September 16. On Thursday, he was required to be present in the court, but he and his lawyer did not turn up.

–IANS

amita/in