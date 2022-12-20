INDIA

NBW issued against ex-UP Minister

NewsWire
0
0

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district has issued non-bailable warrants against four accused, including former state Minister and BJP leader Anand Swaroop Shukla, after they failed to appear before it in connection to a nine-year-old case related to a murder attempt on a student leader.

The court directed issuance of notices to their sureties and ordered the police to arrest all the accused.

Student leader Sudhir Ojha’s counsel Dinesh Tiwari said the four accused, including Shukla, did not appear in the local MP/MLA court of the Special Justice Hussain Ahmed Ansari.

Shukla’s advocate Rajendra Tripathi told the court that the accused will be produced for which time should be given.

The court said no report has been received from the police station on NBW against the accused which was objectionable.

20221220-132404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka govt’s move to introduce maths, science in madrasas likely to...

    Battle for UP: Yogi’s video message for voters on polling day

    5 kids among 6 drowned in Bihar districts

    After UP and MP, K’taka also to recruit ‘Agniveers’ into police