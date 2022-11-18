INDIA

NBW issued against SP MLA, his brother

NewsWire
Non-bailable warrants (NBW) have been issued against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan by a local court that has declared them as absconders.

Irfan and Rizwan are wanted in a case of arson, rioting and threatening, filed by a woman with regard to a dispute over an ownership of a plot in Jajmau’s Defence Colony.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Anand Prakash Tiwari said: “After 10 days of the incident and subsequently registration of an FIR, the two have been declared absconder by the police. The police had also applied for NBWs against the accused in the court. Now further action will be taken.”

Search for the Solanki brothers has been intensified and the police official said that if they are not arrested or they do not surrender, the process of property attachment will begin.

