NC leader’s police guard shot dead by militants

Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) The personal security guard of a National Conference leader in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district was shot dead by militants on Sunday, police said.

Police sources said that the attack took place in Hiller village of Kokernag area of Anantnag in the afternoon as selection grade constable, Riyaz Ahmad was escorting NC leader, Syed Tauqeer Ahmad, back home after a party workers meeting.

“The constable was critically injured and succumbed as he was being taken to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches,” a source said.

