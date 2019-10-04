NC pitches for release of Abdullahs ahead of Kashmir’s local body poll

Srinagar, Oct 6 (IANS) A National Conference (NC) team of 15 members led by the party’s Jammu provincial chief Davinder Singh Rana met Farooq and Omar Abdullah on Sunday in Srinagar.

First the meeting was with Omar Abdullah followed by another meeting of the delegation with Farooq Abdullah. It was the first such meeting between Omar and any party delegation ever since he has been put under detention since August 5 when India abrogated Article 370.

Emerging from the meeting, Rana told the media, there is “anguish about developments particularly about lockdown of the people and we, as a party, appeal that the political process to start and democracy to revive in Jammu and Kashmir political detenues anywhere and everywhere, whether from mainstream political parties or otherwise who have no criminal record, may be released to initiate the process and the hearts and minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are won”.

The permission for this meeting was granted by the Jammu and Kashmir admistration, days after it was sought from Governor Satya Pal Malik. Former NC legislators were also part of the delegation.

The delegation had officially maintained before the metting that the point of discussion would be restricted to the prevailing situation in Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution, that gave special right to Kashmir, on August 5; but it was widely speculated, that the upcoming block development council (BDC) poll could also have figured during the meeting.

When asked specifically about BDC, Rana said: “There is a complete lockdown. If the political process has to start then these members have to be released.”

Both the leaders are under restrictions ever since India axed Article 370. Farooq Abdullah has been placed under arrest under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

“Let them be released, then the working committee of the party will meet and discuss and then we will formulate a strategy for the future,” said Rana.

–IANS

abn/in