CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli on Sunday charged Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba with trying to bring down the government led by CPN-Maoist Centre Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Oli alleged that Deuba was offering the post of prime minister to partners of the seven-party alliance led by CPN-Maoist Centre to draw out political mileage, The Himalyan Times reported.

During party’s orientation programme organised for newly-elected party lawmakers, Oli claimed that Deuba’s remark that “We will come back” meant he would try to bring down the government on January 10 when the government will seek the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

However, NC general secretaty Gagan Kumar Thapa told mediapersons that media report of the NC offering premiership to a leader of a party was baseless.

The NC will take a decision on January 10 when Prime Minister will seek vote of confidence, but it’s obvious that it won’t support the Dahal-led government.

