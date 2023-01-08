SOUTH ASIAWORLD

NC trying to bring down Dahal govt, says KP Sharma Oli

NewsWire
0
0

CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli on Sunday charged Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba with trying to bring down the government led by CPN-Maoist Centre Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Oli alleged that Deuba was offering the post of prime minister to partners of the seven-party alliance led by CPN-Maoist Centre to draw out political mileage, The Himalyan Times reported.

During party’s orientation programme organised for newly-elected party lawmakers, Oli claimed that Deuba’s remark that “We will come back” meant he would try to bring down the government on January 10 when the government will seek the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives.

However, NC general secretaty Gagan Kumar Thapa told mediapersons that media report of the NC offering premiership to a leader of a party was baseless.

The NC will take a decision on January 10 when Prime Minister will seek vote of confidence, but it’s obvious that it won’t support the Dahal-led government.

20230108-143005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lankan Police fire tear gas to prevent protestors from entering...

    Taliban’s Next Stop: Kabul, Kashmir and Kerala

    Taken a backseat on matter of army chief’s appointment: Imran Khan

    Five Sri Lankans to move Madras HC against seizure of legal...