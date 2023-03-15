INDIA

NCB busts inter-state drug syndicate; 3 held

In yet another major crackdown on the drug menace, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday busted an inter-state drug syndicate and arrested three persons.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ali Raja Sekh, Satyawan and Ramnath. They were operating in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh told IANS that acting upon intelligence inputs gathered by the officers of Delhi Zonal unit, they formed a team to arrest the accused.

“The team conducted a raid at Badarpur border and successfully intercepted a truck with a Delhi registration number plate. One person was detained. His questioning led to the arrest of two of his aides who came to collect the consignment,” Singh told IANS.

Later, searches led to the recovery of 8 kg opium and an amount of Rs 3,37,500.

The official said that initial investigation revealed that the truck driver had procured the contraband from Jharkhand.

“Seized drugs were concealed in the cabin of truck which was further supposed to be distributed in Haryana and Rajasthan. A trend has recently been noticed that some drug peddlers based in Haryana and Rajasthan and other adjoining areas come to Delhi, especially in odd hours to avoid the enforcement agencies for trafficking of drugs,” the official said.

