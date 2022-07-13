Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been in the eye of the storm ever since the NCB took over investigations in connections with the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It has been over two years since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and a few months shy of two years since the NCB took over the investigation and yesterday, on Wednesday, July 12, the NCB has charged actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty of buying drugs and handing it over to Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB has filed a chargesheet which named Rhea, Showik as well as 33 others as accused. As per India Today, the charge sheet read, “That in pursuance of aforesaid criminal conspiracy or otherwise, you accused no. 10 Rhea Chakraborty received many deliveries of ganja from Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to Actor late Sushant Singh Rajput and made payments for those deliveries at the instance Showik & late Sushant Singh Rajput during the period March 2020 to September 2020.”

It further read, “Therefore, they have been charged under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including sections 27 and 27 A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences), 29 (whoever abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy), as per the draft charges.”

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with the actor and on September 8, 2020, she was arrested by the NCB in lieu of drug related investigation.

She was given bail in October after she spent almost a month in custody.