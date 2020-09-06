NCB gets 3 days’ custody of Sushant’s helper Dipesh Sawant

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) A Mumbai court on Sunday granted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) 3 days’ custody till September 9 of Dipesh Sawant — the domestic helper of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput — in the drug-related probe into his death.

Sawant was arrested late on Saturday, hours after the NCB secured custody till September 9 of Showik Chakraborty, brother of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea, and the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

The three — Showik, Miranda and Sawant — were nabbed after the agency contended it had got sufficient evidence against them about their involvement in the drugs case.

Showik’s arrest came after another accused Abdel Basit Parihar who revealed that he (Showik) used to procure drugs through him (Parihar).

Described by NCB as an ‘active member’ of a drug syndicate with high profile customers and narcotics suppliers — Parihar told the NCB that he purchased the drugs from other accused – Kaizen Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra — on instructions from Showik.

Along with Showik, Miranda and Sawant, Parihar (who was arrested on September 3) was also sent to NCB custody till September 9.

In the latest development in which Rhea Chakraborty was summoned to the NCB this morning, the investigators are interrogating her and plan to confront her with all the arrested accused in the case.

Following a request by the Enforcement Directorate, on August 26, the NCB registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), naming Rhea, Showik, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushant’s co-manager Shruti Modi, and a Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, to unravel the drugs angle.

Besides the NCB, the Sushant death case is being investigated by two other central agencies including the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

–IANS

qn/rs