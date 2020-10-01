NCB likely to summon Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal in Sushant Singh Rajput drug probe

As debates continue over why only female actors are being summoned in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug probe by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the investigation unit seems to have made some interesting discoveries.

According to several media reports, the names of top-notch Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea have surfaced in the Bollywood drug cartel case.

During its investigation last week, Narcotics Control Bureau had grilled leading Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in connection with the drug case. All the four actresses denied consuming any narcotics substance during the questioning session.

Deepika had been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday, where she had been confronted with her chats where she had asked for ‘maal’ or ‘hash.’ Her manager Karishma Prakash, who was the recipient of the chats, too was brought face to face with the actor over the chats. Deepika denied consuming drugs, but the officers were not too satisfied with all her answers.