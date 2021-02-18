In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested an African woman from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here and seized 3 kg heroin worth around Rs 9 crore from her possession, a top official said here on Thursday.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that the accused has been identified as Khanyisile P. Khahshwayo, a South African national who landed in Mumbai early on Thursday morning by a Qatar Airways flight from Johannesburg.

Since the NCB had received a prior tip-off, a team lay in wait for her and she was intercepted as soon as she attempted to leave the airport.

The sleuths recovered two packets of the narcotics from her grey trolly bag and another parcel from her handbag, said Wankhede.

The police recovered the contraband along with 10,000 SA rand (Rs 50,000). The woman has been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act. Further investigations are underway, Wankhede added.

