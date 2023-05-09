INDIA

NCB official who investigated Aryan Khan case removed from service

NewsWire
0
0

V.V. Singh, an officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who investigated the sensational 2021 Aryan Khan drug case, has been removed from service, a top source told IANS.

The NCB source said that his removal, however, had nothing to do with the case.

“This pertains to a case which he was handling while in Delhi zone. His removal is not connected to the Aryan Khan case. There was an inquiry pending against him in the Delhi case due to which he has been removed,” the source told IANS.

Singh was handling a number of several high profile cases all related to Bollywood during his posting in the Mumbai NCB.

The NCB, led by its then Mumbai head Sameer Wankhede, had on October 2, 2021, carried out a high-profile raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai harbour and arrested 20 persons, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

After spending nearly three weeks in jail, he was released on bail.

In May last year, the NCB dropped charges of drug possession against six persons, including Aryan Khan.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230509-134805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Here’s how you deal with winter acne breakouts

    World should not turn soft towards Taliban: Tajikistan tells UNSC

    Adopting new parenting approach is the need of the hour: Sisodia

    Heavy rainfall spell to continue over Assam-Meghalaya