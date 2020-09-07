NCB probing a big drug racket in Goa: Minister

Panaji, Sep 7 (IANS) With the arrest of a Goa-based driver last week, who would transport drugs to Bengaluru, the NCB has unearthed a big racket, Goa’s Ports Minister Michael Lobo said on Monday.

Lobo said that the driver F. Ahmad worked for the husband of a Calangute village panchayat member belonging to a ruling panel supported by him, but also gave a clean chit to the husband-wife duo.

“I have heard through police sources and the media, that those parcels were to be given to some people in Karnataka. It is a seriously big drug racket. You look at it. Mumbai is linked to Goa. Goa is linked to Bangalore (Bengaluru). The Narcotics Control Bureau is doing a very good job of the investigation,” Lobo told reporters.

Ahmad was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau officials last Tuesday in connection with an international curated-marijuana racket. Working as a driver at a popular restaurant, Ahmad worked as a ‘mule’ and transported parcels of designer drugs to a “prominent receiver” in Bengaluru.

The designer drugs, according to the NCB, would eventually find their way to Page 3 parties, where celebrities were in attendance.

Responding to allegations made by the Opposition, which said that the hotel which Ahmad worked in, was run by the spouse of a politician considered close to Lobo, the Minister said: “One employee has done something illegal. When it came to notice, he was sacked. Yes, he was one of the employees of our panchayat member’s husband.”

“If an employee does something illegal outside the place of work, how can the owner be held responsible? However, I have told the police to investigate the matter,” Lobo said.

