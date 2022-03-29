INDIA

NCB seizes narcotic substances in Patna, Chennai

NewsWire
0
0

In two separate operations in Patna and Chennai, a man was arrested and 10 kg narcotic substances seized, the Narcotics Control Bureau said on Tuesday.

In the first case, a man was held in Patna with 14 kg opium worth Rs one lakh. He was supplying opium through an SUV in Bihar. The NCB got a tip off about the accused and laid a trap following which the culprit was held and opium packed in polythene was recovered from him. The NCB is likely to seek his custody to know about his gang and aides.

In the second case, the NCB team in Chennai intercepted a suspicious air parcel and recovered 10 kg pseudoephedrine, which was to be delivered in Australia.

The NCB team had earlier also detected a few such parcels, and during the further investigation got more input about the pseudoephedrine parcel.

“10 kg pseudoephedrine tablets worth Rs 25,000 were packed in 2 boxes with a fan each,” tweeted NCB India.

The parcels had been deftly packed in two table fans and after opening them, the narcotic substances were recovered, said an NCB official.

20220329-135804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM reviews Covid situation in three NE states

    Will retire if proved I met Yediyurappa secretly: Siddaramaiah

    Various restrictions in northeastern states to check Covid

    No Indian left in Kharkhiv: MEA