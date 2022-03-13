INDIA

NCB smashes B’luru drug syndicate couriering banned substance to NZ

By NewsWire
0
0

Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 1.4 crore has been siezed and two persons arrested, the Narcotics Control Bureau stated on Sunday.

Pseudoephedrine is a controlled substance in India and it is illegally exported as it is the main ingredient used to make Methamphetamine (meth), a highly addictive stimulant drug.

Based on specific intelligence, officers of NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Unit intercepted an

outbound parcel at a courier centre in Bengaluru on Friday night.

The parcel was destined for New Zealand and on thorough examination of the consignment it was found to contain 50 spools of metallic yarn. Each spool was concealed with powdery contraband of around 40 grams.

On examination, the powdery content was found to be Pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance under the NDPS Act.

In total 1.970 kg of Pseudoephedrine was seized from 50 spools.

In a swift follow up action two persons were apprehended. One was Indian and another South African national. Both have accepted their role in drug trafficking, the NCB officials said.

“By arresting the said two persons by officers of NCB, Bengaluru has effectively neutralised a drug syndicate which was operating in a unique and systematic manner,” Amit Gharwate, Zonal Director, NCB said.

20220313-120203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.