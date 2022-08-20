INDIA

NCB team arrests 4 drug peddlers, recovers 206 kg cannabis

NewsWire
0
0

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team in Madhya Pradesh has arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 206 kg of cannabis from their possession.

According to the police, the contraband was being brought from Odisha to deliver it to a person in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, some 70 km away from Bhopal.

The NCB team received a tip-off and conducted a raid late Friday.

Addressing reporters, Brijendra Chowdhary, the Zonal Director of NCB (Indore division), said: “On the basis of information, NCB teams were deployed at different locations. We had received information that cannabis was being carried in a truck, which would reach Budhniin Sehore. The NCB team deployed at the toll plaza nabbed the four persons and the truck was seized.

“The consignment was sourced from Sonepur in Odisha and it was being delivered to a person in Budhni in Sehore. The value of the drugs is worth lakhs of rupees in the international market.”

According to NCB officials, this was the 15th seizure of such drugs by the Bureau this year.

20220820-122002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP CM takes leaf out of Yogi’s book to use bulldozer...

    Army officer injured after slipping off cliff in J&K

    Mamata drubs the BJP by scoring 213 seats

    Smuggled drugs, cigarettes seized in Mizoram