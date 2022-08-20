A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team in Madhya Pradesh has arrested four drug peddlers and recovered 206 kg of cannabis from their possession.

According to the police, the contraband was being brought from Odisha to deliver it to a person in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, some 70 km away from Bhopal.

The NCB team received a tip-off and conducted a raid late Friday.

Addressing reporters, Brijendra Chowdhary, the Zonal Director of NCB (Indore division), said: “On the basis of information, NCB teams were deployed at different locations. We had received information that cannabis was being carried in a truck, which would reach Budhniin Sehore. The NCB team deployed at the toll plaza nabbed the four persons and the truck was seized.

“The consignment was sourced from Sonepur in Odisha and it was being delivered to a person in Budhni in Sehore. The value of the drugs is worth lakhs of rupees in the international market.”

According to NCB officials, this was the 15th seizure of such drugs by the Bureau this year.

20220820-122002