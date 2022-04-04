ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

NCB’s Key witness in Aryan Khan Drug Case, Prabhakar Sail, is no more

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan had a tumultuous time in October 2021. His oldest son, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB from the Cordelia Cruise Ship for consumption and possession of illegal drugs. He was arrested along with his friends, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant and the trio were sent to Arthur Road Jail for a few weeks.

Shahrukh Khan applied for bail several times and got rejected before finally receiving a conditional bail on October 30, 2021.

As per the latest report by ANI, Prabhakar Sail who was considered a key witness in the Aryan Khan drug case has passed away due to a massive heart attack on Friday, April 1, 2022. His lawyer stated that the death occurred in house in Mahul, Chembur. As per a report on India Today, Sail’s family does not suspect any foul play and they stated that his death was natural.

Prabhakar Sail was one NCB’s Panch Witness, which means he was one of the independent witnesses who was present during the raid on the cruise ship.

Times Now recently revealed that Prabhakar Sail’s lawyer, Tushar Khandare, reportedly gave further details on how Sail’s statements were recorded by the Delhi Special Investigation Team.

Prabhakar Sail was a witness who had previously also alleged that the NCB was involved in an extortion which amounted to Rs. 24 crores. According to the same report, he also made the claim that during the investigation he was asked to sign ten blank sheets of paper and he happened to overhear a conversation where the Rs. 25 crores was being discussed.  

