With Covid surge reaching greater heights in Kerala, the NCC, the largest uniformed youth organization of the World, as part of “Ex Yogdaan” is assisting the civil administration.

They joined Covid service in Kottayam, the first place on Thursday.

Brigadier N.V.Sunil Kumar, the Group Commander NCC Group Kottayam looking after the Central Kerala Region along with 90 NCC cadets reached out to the district administration of Pathanamthitha and Kottayam in providing all possible help.

He said the NCC will be assisting the police in establishing check posts at various key locations. NCC Cadets of the Senior Division along with the police will man these posts.

“This would eventuate in easing the heavy load on the police as also further the efficient management of traffic, especially during the lockdown period.

“This would provide these young cadets the opportunity to mould themselves as responsible role models citizens of the country and contribute towards its growth and nation building,” said Sunil Kumar.

On Thursday 39,955 people tested positive taking the total number of active cases to 4,38,913 in the state.

–IANS

sg/in