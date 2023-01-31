INDIALIFESTYLE

NCC cadets of J&K, Ladakh secure 4th position at NCC RD camp

The NCC cadets of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh clinched the fourth position in the recently concluded Republic Day NCC camp in New Delhi, the Army said on Tuesday.

The Republic Day camp is attended by contingents from all the 17 NCC directorates representing each and every state/union territory of the country and comprises of several competitions which include drill events like PM Rally, Guard of Honour to VVIPs and marching on the Kartavya Path, cultural performances showcasing the rich culture of the region as well as personal discipline and maintenance of cadets’ living area.

“The cadets trained and prepared hard for this most prestigious NCC camp for almost five weeks at Nagrota under a dedicated training team. The highly motivated contingent comprising of 114 cadets from all three regions of Kashmir, Ladakh and Jammu, developed excellent camaraderie and worked like a cohesive team. They were accompanied by three Associate NCC Officers and supporting staff from NCC Battalions of the Directorate,” the Army added.

